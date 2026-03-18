Beneath the stated justifications of any war in history—righteous causes, nuclear threats, regime changes—the bedrock truth is the same. Conflict is and has always been a quest for resources. The Iran war is merely the latest chapter. What distinguishes it is not the violence itself, but what has been abandoned to prosecute this war.
Misguided fury: America’s war on Iran could boomerang in a way it doesn’t seem to realize
SummaryThe war is spectacular alright. We’ve seen the world’s most powerful nation tear up its own rulebook. Having done so, it risks losing the very resource that its leadership of the world depends on—the trust of others in its will and ability to uphold a rules-based order.
Beneath the stated justifications of any war in history—righteous causes, nuclear threats, regime changes—the bedrock truth is the same. Conflict is and has always been a quest for resources. The Iran war is merely the latest chapter. What distinguishes it is not the violence itself, but what has been abandoned to prosecute this war.
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