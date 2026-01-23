America may weaponize global economic integration—but it still needs the rest of us
America might wield economic integration as a weapon, as Canada’s leader said at Davos, but as its shrinking share of global economic output shows, it needs the rest of the world as much as the other way round. Can it afford to put its ‘exorbitant privilege’ at stake?
Over the past two days, leaders from three major Western powers—French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump—have spoken at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. Their speeches are a study in contrast, a kind of requiem for the idea of a Western world-view.