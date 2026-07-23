American air fares will likely stay at an incline as budget carriers wobble and premium flying soars

The days of the $14 plane ticket from Los Angeles to Los Cabos are over, according to United Airlines’ top executives. Passengers ought to believe them. After five decades of deregulation and a trail of setbacks including terrorist attacks, a global pandemic and a surprise war in Iran, big US carriers have finally learnt that price discipline is their friend.
The proof is in how quickly fares rose to absorb the blow from higher fuel costs this year and in the carriers’ new willingness to cut back on seats in a tough market rather than battle to gain share.
Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, noted the industry recovered the fuel inflation caused by the US-Iran conflict “at the fastest pace of any recent cycle.” Expenses for everything—labour, maintenance, aircraft, airport fees—have gone up for all airlines, forcing even the low-cost carriers to boost prices to cover the inflation, Bastien said during Delta’s earnings call earlier this month.