American and Indian values are needed in the world

The United States—home to people from around the world—should be on the forefront of creating this new kind of interdependent belonging, one that looks at national concerns in relation to rather than in opposition to global considerations. However, the strain that sees anything “global" as antithetical to “national" runs deep in the country’s blood. It became a predominant theme in the rhetoric of former president Trump, who declared repeatedly that only those who support "America First"—the nationalists as opposed to globalists—are true patriots. This exclusionary attitude was plainly visible at the insurrection on Capitol Hill. Recasting global interdependence in positive terms—as not antithetical to but in relation to our local and national interests—will be a tremendous challenge. The biography of our new vice president, and the stories of millions of others who learn to navigate the journey of multi-rooted belongings, provide a path to create a new kind of relational global belonging.