Is American exceptionalism finally on its last legs?
Summary
- America thrives on risk-taking and opportunity and Trump policies need not disturb US innovation. But then again, with policy uncertainty so high, even that cannot be assured. Cracks in the US winning formula surfaced even before Trump’s return to power.
The American economy really is exceptional. It is richer, more innovative, and continues to expand at a high rate compared to most of the developed world. It has been extra special over the last 15 years, with its equity market outperforming any other country as growth prospects for China and Europe dimmed.