Opinion
American employees have lost their post-pandemic leverage in the labour market
Summary
- While unemployment in the US is okay, its hiring rate is sending a recession signal. The covid empowerment of workers was welcome, but the power balance has tilted away from them again.
Judging by the US unemployment rate of 4.1%, its labour market would appear to be thriving. This is about as good as it gets, economists would say, implying the economy is at or near full employment.
