Barry Eichengreen: The end of American exceptionalism?
SummaryIt won’t be easy for future US leaders to turn the clock back now that Trump has undermined the very institutions that made America so successful. Attacks on research funding, immigration and the autonomy of institutions could spell a bleak future for the country.
American exceptionalism has had a long and successful run. Gauged by the growth of GDP per capita and other statistical measures, the US economy has outpaced its advanced-economy rivals since the turn of the century. America is home to the world’s leading high-tech firms. It is at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI). And investors have cashed in on that outperformance: as of late 2024, US large-cap markets had yielded an average annual return of 13% over the preceding ten years, compared to just 6% for European markets.