Barry Eichengreen: The end of American exceptionalism?

American exceptionalism has had a long and successful run. Gauged by the growth of GDP per capita and other statistical measures, the US economy has outpaced its advanced-economy rivals since the turn of the century. America is home to the world’s leading high-tech firms. It is at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI). And investors have cashed in on that outperformance: as of late 2024, US large-cap markets had yielded an average annual return of 13% over the preceding ten years, compared to just 6% for European markets.