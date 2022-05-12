American flip-flop mustn’t set abortion back in India

Should we in India worry about the leaked majority opinion of a yet-to-be- pronounced judgement of the Supreme Court of the US which appears to be overturning the law set out in Roe vs Wade and in Planned Parenthood vs Casey? I do want to state here that the leaking of a portion of a judgment in the media is extremely shocking and I am not sure if I have a comparable parallel to that in the Indian legal system, I might, however, be uninformed. But the fact that a leaked portion of a judgement is doing the rounds in the media and has been officially owned by the highest court there is quite unnerving for a legal practitioner like me.