Mint Quick Edit | American projectiles for India: Could they set relations on a new trajectory?
Summary
Washington’s approval of advanced arms for India may look modest on paper, yet it marks a significant opening in bilateral ties that could lead to a lot more if our mutual interests get the attention they deserve.
The US has approved the sale of Excalibur projectiles and Javelin missile systems to India in a deal valued at about $93 million, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Though that sum is small, the package is significant.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story