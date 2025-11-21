Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | American projectiles for India: Could they set relations on a new trajectory?

Mint Quick Edit | American projectiles for India: Could they set relations on a new trajectory?

Mint Editorial Board

Washington’s approval of advanced arms for India may look modest on paper, yet it marks a significant opening in bilateral ties that could lead to a lot more if our mutual interests get the attention they deserve.

Central to India-US commercial relations would be a trade pact that works in favour of both economies.
Gift this article

The US has approved the sale of Excalibur projectiles and Javelin missile systems to India in a deal valued at about $93 million, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Though that sum is small, the package is significant.

For one, these are marquee arms that are known for their precision-strike capabilities. For another, it’s a sign of warming ties between New Delhi and Washington. With a trade deal between the two under negotiation, such equipment purchases don’t just meet our defence needs but also signal our openness to strategic cooperation with the US in line with past agreements.

India’s recent gas import deal had sent positive vibes too. Such moves suit our interests and may also help reduce our trade surplus with the US, a sore point that the White House wants addressed, though this would require bigger-ticket imports.

Central to India-US commercial relations would be a trade pact that works in favour of both economies. This calls for win-win thinking over zero-sum parleys over this item or that. Still, if the deal’s sticking points are about particular goods, then wisdom might lie in both sides showing flexibility for the sake of mutually assured big-picture gains.

