Memefests may be fun but it’s about time some restraints were put in place
Summary
- An American woman’s visit to Pakistan has sent various memes viral on the internet. Social media users and platforms need to consider the harm done by such posts in mass circulation.
Every now and then, a jaw-dropping story takes TikTok by storm and morphs into a meme. This week, it was the tale of 33-year-old New Yorker Onijah Andrew Robinson, who flew to Karachi, Pakistan, to be with Nidal Ahmed Memon, a 19-year-old man she reportedly met online. It became a viral sensation that offers an unfortunate and familiar lesson.