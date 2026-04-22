America is not, according to the official definition, in a recession. And yet the American labour market is so weak that it raises an obvious question: what’s the difference? More precisely, how is today’s labour market different from the labour market during a recession?
Why American workers are in a rut: Employer concentration may have distorted the US labour market beyond repair
SummaryToo many job seekers chasing too few employers can create recession-like conditions in the labour market even without a GDP growth slump. Pin the problem on the monopsonic power of employers. It gets in the way of labour mobility and keeps wages down.
America is not, according to the official definition, in a recession. And yet the American labour market is so weak that it raises an obvious question: what’s the difference? More precisely, how is today’s labour market different from the labour market during a recession?
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