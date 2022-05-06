Americans can’t afford to forfeit a basic liberty

Most Americans are against overturning the 1973 judgement, as several opinion polls show. But a hardline “pro-life" campaign has steadily eroded the reproductive rights of women in many states. Around 12 Republican-ruled states last year passed anti-abortion legislation; most did not even provide exemptions for rape or incest. One sought to punish doctors who perform abortions. Another barred women from procuring abortion pills by mail. Without the firewall of Roe vs Wade, this is the nightmare that awaits those who wish to medically terminate a pregnancy. That number is unlikely to go down. For, this much has been proven over and over: a ban will not end abortions, only push them underground with dangerous implications for women and their right to life. The blow will fall harder on women from marginalized groups and poor homes. Unwanted pregnancies could push women out of education and the job market—and into poverty. By giving in to the religious right, America is out of step with the rest of the world. A Catholic nation like Ireland voted in 2018 to scrap its abortion ban. Most recently, Colombia decriminalized abortion till 24 weeks; Mexico has eased up too. Closer home, India has had a far more progressive record on abortion. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act was passed in 1971 as an exception to Section 312 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalizes abortion. It allowed a termination of pregnancy up to 20 weeks in a wide range of situations: if it involves risk to the mother or child; and if it is a result of sexual assault or contraception failure in case of a married woman. Last year, the latter provision was extended to unwed women too, even as it offered a 24-week MTP window, provided it has the sign-on of two doctors. While we can surely do more—notably, it’s still not an unqualified right—it is not policy but the paucity of health infrastructure that restricts women’s access.