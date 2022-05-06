Americans can’t afford to forfeit a basic liberty

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
America is out of step with a world moving towards liberal abortion laws. Whichever way its top court leans, US politics must find a way to protect women’s reproductive autonomy
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Lessons in the frailty of hard-fought freedoms are all around us. Even so, as backslidings go, this is a shove down a cliff. A leaked draft opinion reveals that the US Supreme Court is close to striking down Roe vs Wade, its 1973 ruling that gave American women the right to access abortion services and has been in the crosshairs of a strident conservative campaign ever since. This might not be the court’s final decision, though the skew of the bench, packed as it is with conservative judges, suggests otherwise. The draft is worrying on various counts. There is no mention, it argues, of abortion in the US Constitution, an odd contention since it came into force in the 18th century, well before American women had the right to vote. It claims the “right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions" and so the issue must be returned “to the people’s elected representatives". Such logic holds the present ransom to a contentious past and throws fundamental freedoms of the individual in jeopardy (ironically, in the name of democracy). If upheld, this might cast a shadow on other liberties—the right to use birth control or marry people of the same gender—that stem, like Roe vs Wade, from the right to privacy and find no explicit mention in the Constitution.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Lessons in the frailty of hard-fought freedoms are all around us. Even so, as backslidings go, this is a shove down a cliff. A leaked draft opinion reveals that the US Supreme Court is close to striking down Roe vs Wade, its 1973 ruling that gave American women the right to access abortion services and has been in the crosshairs of a strident conservative campaign ever since. This might not be the court’s final decision, though the skew of the bench, packed as it is with conservative judges, suggests otherwise. The draft is worrying on various counts. There is no mention, it argues, of abortion in the US Constitution, an odd contention since it came into force in the 18th century, well before American women had the right to vote. It claims the “right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions" and so the issue must be returned “to the people’s elected representatives". Such logic holds the present ransom to a contentious past and throws fundamental freedoms of the individual in jeopardy (ironically, in the name of democracy). If upheld, this might cast a shadow on other liberties—the right to use birth control or marry people of the same gender—that stem, like Roe vs Wade, from the right to privacy and find no explicit mention in the Constitution.
Most Americans are against overturning the 1973 judgement, as several opinion polls show. But a hardline “pro-life" campaign has steadily eroded the reproductive rights of women in many states. Around 12 Republican-ruled states last year passed anti-abortion legislation; most did not even provide exemptions for rape or incest. One sought to punish doctors who perform abortions. Another barred women from procuring abortion pills by mail. Without the firewall of Roe vs Wade, this is the nightmare that awaits those who wish to medically terminate a pregnancy. That number is unlikely to go down. For, this much has been proven over and over: a ban will not end abortions, only push them underground with dangerous implications for women and their right to life. The blow will fall harder on women from marginalized groups and poor homes. Unwanted pregnancies could push women out of education and the job market—and into poverty. By giving in to the religious right, America is out of step with the rest of the world. A Catholic nation like Ireland voted in 2018 to scrap its abortion ban. Most recently, Colombia decriminalized abortion till 24 weeks; Mexico has eased up too. Closer home, India has had a far more progressive record on abortion. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act was passed in 1971 as an exception to Section 312 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalizes abortion. It allowed a termination of pregnancy up to 20 weeks in a wide range of situations: if it involves risk to the mother or child; and if it is a result of sexual assault or contraception failure in case of a married woman. Last year, the latter provision was extended to unwed women too, even as it offered a 24-week MTP window, provided it has the sign-on of two doctors. While we can surely do more—notably, it’s still not an unqualified right—it is not policy but the paucity of health infrastructure that restricts women’s access.
Most Americans are against overturning the 1973 judgement, as several opinion polls show. But a hardline “pro-life" campaign has steadily eroded the reproductive rights of women in many states. Around 12 Republican-ruled states last year passed anti-abortion legislation; most did not even provide exemptions for rape or incest. One sought to punish doctors who perform abortions. Another barred women from procuring abortion pills by mail. Without the firewall of Roe vs Wade, this is the nightmare that awaits those who wish to medically terminate a pregnancy. That number is unlikely to go down. For, this much has been proven over and over: a ban will not end abortions, only push them underground with dangerous implications for women and their right to life. The blow will fall harder on women from marginalized groups and poor homes. Unwanted pregnancies could push women out of education and the job market—and into poverty. By giving in to the religious right, America is out of step with the rest of the world. A Catholic nation like Ireland voted in 2018 to scrap its abortion ban. Most recently, Colombia decriminalized abortion till 24 weeks; Mexico has eased up too. Closer home, India has had a far more progressive record on abortion. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act was passed in 1971 as an exception to Section 312 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalizes abortion. It allowed a termination of pregnancy up to 20 weeks in a wide range of situations: if it involves risk to the mother or child; and if it is a result of sexual assault or contraception failure in case of a married woman. Last year, the latter provision was extended to unwed women too, even as it offered a 24-week MTP window, provided it has the sign-on of two doctors. While we can surely do more—notably, it’s still not an unqualified right—it is not policy but the paucity of health infrastructure that restricts women’s access.
In America’s polarized political arena, the Republican offensive on abortion has sought to rally a radical base of voters. Whichever way the ruling goes, much will hinge on the Democratic will to wrest back that right. A country that calls itself the ‘leader of the free world’ cannot afford to forfeit such a basic freedom.