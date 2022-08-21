America’s climate thrust should cue our legislative agenda as well

The IRA is a geostrategic move by the US that also aims to assuage domestic concerns about inflation by reducing its dependence on hydrocarbons, seen as a big cause of price instability. In that dual focus, it offers several lessons for India. First, the IRA will enable the US, through all the investment envisioned in climate tech and manufacturing, to identify and deploy at scale the solutions necessary to get to net zero by 2050. Viewed along with the investments outlined in the CHIPS Act, this will allow the US to reduce its current reliance on China for much of its climate tech supplies. India has committed itself to carbon neutrality by 2070. To achieve this realistically and self-reliantly, India also needs to invest heavily in climate technologies and domestic manufacturing.