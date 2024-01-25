America’s crumbling trade initiative in Asia

This has left Asian negotiators (Australian and Japanese above all) and Asian and American business executives utterly dismayed. They had known something was wrong for months. For one, America flipped its negotiating position on digital trade, from pushing to ease access to data to opposing it. That seemed to be in response to pressure from Senator Elizabeth Warren, a left-winger who thinks big tech has conspired to capture government. Additional opposition, it emerged last week, had come from another leftist Democrat, Senator Sherrod Brown, who is up for re-election next year in Ohio, a battleground midwestern state. Last week Mr Brown criticised the proposed trade pillar on the basis that it “lacks enforceable labour standards". That seems to have put the kibosh on it.