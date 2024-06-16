America’s debt is sustainable but sustaining it will be a challenge
Summary
- The IMF estimates that US government debt isn’t excessive but also offers budget-deficit reduction advice that’s unrealistic.
One of the more amusing exercises on the economic calendar is the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual review of the United States. Yet, while everyone knows that the US government pays absolutely no heed to what the IMF has to say about its affairs, the Fund’s most recent Article IV review of the US economy is striking for one unexpected finding. Readers will be startled to learn that, in the IMF’s estimation, US government debt is on a sustainable path.