America’s debt is sustainable but sustaining it will be a challenge

Well, US institutions could turn out not to be so strong after all. Former US President Donald Trump has a personal history of defaulting on his debts. As William Silber has observed, Trump in the White House for a second presidential term could instruct his Treasury Secretary to suspend payments on the debt, and neither the US Congress nor the courts might be willing to do anything about it. The gambit would be appealing to Trump insofar as a third of US government debt is held by foreigners.