The global economy has surpassed its pre-pandemic peak, helped mainly by a strong US rebound and extraordinary policy support in many countries. The US in many ways is now playing the critical role that China played in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. In post-crisis times in recent decades, this is the first time that US growth is above both global growth and that of emerging markets. However, the unevenness of the global recovery could test emerging markets, especially in a scenario where countries continue to struggle with covid while higher inflation in the US causes the Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates.

From being the hardest covid-hit among major economies last year, the US economy is now rebounding faster than expected, including in sectors most affected by the pandemic. Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth, after adjusting for inflation, is now projected by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to be in the 6.5-7% range in 2021, double the estimate made earlier this year, and the fastest in decades. This performance should continue into 2022, with growth of around 5%. It is projected to stay close to 3%, well above America’s potential rate, during the five years through 2025, helped by a banking system in a strong position (although leverage risks for non-banks are rising).

The US labour market created 850,000 jobs in June, beating expectations, and almost triple that of April. The US looks set to quickly regain all the jobs lost in the pandemic by the middle of next year. We’re seeing demand for workers and wages rise relentlessly, and a sharp fall in applications for unemployment benefits. These are critical trends for a Fed whose dual mandate includes sustaining maximum employment.

The administration’s spending plans and Fed support have been key drivers of this recovery, but both needed the rapid rollout of vaccination programmes to take effect on the economy. Although the Biden administration has fallen short of its goal to vaccinate 70% of all adults with at least one dose by 4 July, it seems to have achieved this goal for those above 30; overall, more than one half of the eligible population (about 150 million) are fully vaccinated, and both new cases and the test positivity rate have fallen sharply. Emergency restrictions have been rescinded across the country, and the broader leisure-and-hospitality sector is leading job growth.

The IMF’s growth forecasts assume that new US plans for jobs and families will be legislated in 2021. The size and ambition of these two proposed fiscal packages are far reaching and, through investments in physical and human capital, seek to address the challenges magnified by the pandemic, and take overdue measures to rebuild US productivity, and lift labour force participation. Together they seek to increase public spending and tax expenditure (revenue losses from tax policy) by over $4 trillion (close to 20% of 2021 GDP) over the next decade.

Multi-year investments in power, transportation, telecom and water are planned to remove bottlenecks and raise productivity. Provisions for high-quality childcare, a national paid family leave programme, pre-school investments, expanding access to college for low-income students, and increasing healthcare coverage are also planned to raise human capital and increase labour force participation. The spending would be financed partly by a permanent increase in taxes on corporate profits and on high income households. This includes a globally coordinated minimum corporate tax (that India has supported) and the elimination of loopholes on high income individuals.

The immediate impact on global activity from the rapid US rebound is clearly positive, supported by China’s own recovery. Global financial conditions also remain very accommodative. Given the upside risks to inflation, the question, especially for indebted emerging markets, is when could this change and how abruptly could dollar funding costs rise and financial conditions tighten? This is of particular concern for countries with high current or capital account exposure to international markets.

The key question is whether the recent inflation uptick will be temporary or more persistent. The current thinking in markets is that the near-term effects on inflation will most likely be temporary. Expectations are currently for long-term inflation that is close to the Fed’s 2% longer term goal. They see the recent jump in prices as more reflective of base effects and supply bottlenecks, both of which should dissipate. These assessments, though, assume that medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored.

However, if upside risks to inflation materialize, US monetary policy will need to adapt quickly to keep inflation expectations well anchored. Although the Fed has room for manoeuvre, it will be an important market test of the Fed’s new framework. If inflation expectations do start to crawl upwards, then the Fed would quickly need to bring forward a reduction in asset purchases and even raise policy rates on a more accelerated timetable. This would create an abrupt shift in financial conditions and risk premia with negative implications at home and abroad. Overall, it will be an important test for policymakers.

Emerging markets should, thus, prepare for the possibility that such a tightening of financial conditions and a rise in dollar funding costs materialize sooner than is currently expected.

Anoop Singh is a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, New Delhi and was a member of the 15th Finance Commission





