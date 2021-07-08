America’s economic resurgence and the sting in its tail

The administration’s spending plans and Fed support have been key drivers of this recovery, but both needed the rapid rollout of vaccination programmes to take effect on the economy. Although the Biden administration has fallen short of its goal to vaccinate 70% of all adults with at least one dose by 4 July, it seems to have achieved this goal for those above 30; overall, more than one half of the eligible population (about 150 million) are fully vaccinated, and both new cases and the test positivity rate have fallen sharply. Emergency restrictions have been rescinded across the country, and the broader leisure-and-hospitality sector is leading job growth.

