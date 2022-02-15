America’s effort to address competitive gaps with China

For all its domestic focus, the bill also envisions a foreign-policy strategy. Even as it downplays institutions like the World Trade Organization, Washington has outlined a strategy of engagement with old economic configurations like the Asia Pacific Forum for Economic Cooperation, allies in Europe and groupings like the Quad. For example, the bill urges the Biden administration to sign up to the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative that was designed and underwritten by India, Japan and Australia. It also envisions some diplomatic innovations to expand US influence at China’s expense. Given revelations that Beijing has acquired sway over the domestic politics of treaty allies like Australia, the US will station “China Watchers" in crucial diplomatic missions to report on that creeping influence. It also plans economic-defence response teams to support countries at the receiving end of Chinese economic coercion. Given China’s use of economic pressure on nations like Australia and Canada, this is a welcome feature.