America’s interest rate must not work against the world’s interest

Thus, a stronger dollar is the immediate outcome of higher interest rates in the US, which attract finance capital from everywhere, while risk averse investors are induced to move capital out of elsewhere. In a world of uncertainty, the dollar is perceived as secure and stable, so that the worse things get, the more people buy dollars. During January-September 2022, the US dollar appreciated by almost 18% vis-a-vis six major currencies to reach its highest parity in decades. The turbulence in world financial markets, the worst since 2008, is also an immediate consequence of higher interest rates in the US, as share prices have tumbled and bond portfolios have taken a beating, while banks and pension funds, which lapped up risky investments when interest rates were near-zero, are suddenly most vulnerable. Yet, the unintended consequences of the Fed’s tightening monetary stance have been far more devastating for the world outside the US, not only for emerging or developing economies, but also for industrialized economies.

