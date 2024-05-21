America’s strong dollar: Would a Trump presidency weaken it?
Summary
- The US Federal Reserve is bent on keeping interest rates high to curb inflation, but the former president who may regain power appears to view currency strength as an export dampener. A weak-dollar policy can’t be ruled out.
The United States’ dollar has strengthened sharply in recent months, and against Asian currencies in particular. A rising crescendo of apocalyptic financial talk threatens to spook markets. The Japanese yen, for example, appears to be on the verge of collapse. China may feel compelled to devalue its currency, with damaging consequences for itself and the global economy. So, can anything be done to head off the dollar’s strength, and even if something can be done, should it?