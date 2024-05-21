America’s strong dollar: Would a Trump presidency weaken it?

It is not as if Japanese financial institutions are at risk from the dollar’s rise. Japan’s banks and companies have extensive investments outside the country, including in the US, where their value rises and falls with the dollar. While import prices have risen by more than 50% over the last four years, Japan is hardly on the verge of hyperinflation. Consumer prices rose by about 2.5% year over year in April, which is just where the BoJ wants them.