America's top court must not curtail access to abortion pills
Summary
- Anti-abortion conservatism in the US has begun taking a serious toll. A medical matter should not be determined by lawyers and judges.
The US Supreme Court will decide in 2024 whether more restrictions should be placed on mifepristone, part of a two-drug regimen for abortion. Although mifepristone doesn’t seem to be at risk of being yanked from the market entirely, if the Court sides with the Fifth Circuit, it would hamper abortion access.