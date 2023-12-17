America's top court must not curtail access to abortion pills

If the US Supreme Court chooses to walk back mifepristone to its 2000-era curbs, misoprostol, the other part of the two-drug regimen, could continue to be prescribed via telehealth and used on its own to end a pregnancy. Robust data show that misoprostol can be safely used up to 12 weeks of gestation. But while a backup plan is always welcome, the reality is the combination of the two drugs has fewer side effects and is somewhat more effective. “The irony here is [that] a case premised upon patient safety would force providers to use a less-effective medication abortion regimen and force people probably into the informal markets for trying to find mifepristone," says Greer Donley, an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and expert on abortion and the law.