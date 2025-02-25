Amid global uncertainty, India’s best bet is to focus on productivity gains
Summary
- With a world in flux, we should make an all-out effort to raise labour productivity. It would give our economy the resilience required to avoid slipping into a middle-income trap.
Imagine being the world’s fifth-largest economy but ranking 130th in labour productivity—that’s India. This stark contradiction delivers a jolt that sits uneasily with the country’s growth ambitions. While no major economy faces an imminent recession threat, there are economic, geopolitical and technological upheavals reshaping the world order.