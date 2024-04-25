Amid the election din, argumentative Indian TV debates stand out
Summary
- Alas, a representative ringside view of Indian polls is impossible to get from overseas. But loud TV talk suggests that democracy alarmists should calm down and India’s electorate is more aware than it may seem.
It’s election season again in India, and this time, the world seems to be watching. Or so it would seem on social media. In recent years, Indian politics has gotten attention from unexpected quarters. Tennis legend Martina Navratilova doesn’t hide her dislike for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pop star Rihanna threw her support behind Indian farmers, and so on. But celebrity musings aside, India’s growing influence in the world has ensured that international publications seeking ‘India interest’ eyeballs have been very active in their coverage. Strong opinions have been posted by legacy news publications Time, The New York Times, Economist and Financial Times. Almost all these opinions, critical of India’s current government, conform to their editorial positions and are mostly from Indian writers who are known for their slant.