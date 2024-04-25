Amid the election din, argumentative Indian TV debates stand out

Thankfully, though, political opinions only rise to a crescendo during election season. What matters to the world is India’s standing in bilateral and multilateral settings. To most Western countries, India is seen as an indispensable ally in the global balance of power, thanks to its substantial population, huge consumer base, military might and economic influence. The world views India as a valuable partner that operates under the rule of law and sees no need to confront it over its domestic policies. Calls to do so are mostly rhetorical and support for such rhetoric can be exaggerated by our digital confirmation biases. In general, the world understands that the level of democratic freedoms in India (or lack thereof) isn’t really much better or worse than in other democracies. India is a complex country with multiple levels of national, regional and local governments run by a wide spectrum of political parties with various cultures, ethnicities, languages and belief systems. Every few years, there is a churn that sees these levels of government getting voted out and replaced on the basis of prevailing issues.