India-Afghanistan relations: A chance to reshape the regional balance of power
New Delhi has joined other countries to oppose a US attempt to reclaim Bagram airbase. With an Afghan minister here for talks, we have a chance to upgrade ties with Kabul—not just to secure our immediate trade and security interests, but to foster lasting change that could counter militancy.
There are many occasions when even rivals agree to unite behind a common issue. It is usually a shared threat or mutual interest that yields a ‘consensus among enemies.’ The White House demand that the Taliban government of Afghanistan let the US re-establish its presence at Bagram has become a rallying call for many geopolitical actors in the region.