Muttaqi’s visit to India is significant in many ways. New Delhi has engaged this Taliban regime gradually, one cautious brick at a time, even though we had to shut down our embassy in Kabul in 2021 after the Ashraf Ghani government was ousted. While the embassy reopened after a few months, it is still not a full-fledged diplomatic mission. It has, however, served as a useful platform for the delivery of Indian relief material during recent natural disasters.