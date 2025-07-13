Manu Joseph: The defeat of English is the defeat of Amateur Indians
The world of India’s new masters in politics, business and media is no longer framed in English. A bit of a recently made prophecy of shame over this ‘foreign’ language is already true—and has been for quite a while now.
A few weeks ago, Home Minister Amit Shah said at the launch of a book of Hindi poems, “In our lifetime, we will see a society in which those speaking English will feel ashamed…" He also said, “A complete India cannot be imagined through half-baked foreign languages." Later, facing some sort of lament from political opponents, he said that he is not against “foreign languages." About the shame bit, he has a point.