Manu Joseph: The defeat of English is the defeat of Amateur Indians

Over-the-top streaming platforms for entertainment are increasingly going lowbrow in Indian languages. They have created a new genre of heartland dramas. That is where ‘Bollywood’ too is headed in its fight for survival. The reason they fail is that the people who decide what ‘the masses’ want are still people who think in English, who have only recently begun shedding their cultural amateurishness. Just as wokes are people who have to make bad guesses at what it means to be decent, the new Indian ‘heartland drama’ is conceived by people who have to make guesses about what the heartland is.