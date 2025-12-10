The vision of Viksit Bharat requires a financing architecture capable of supporting large-scale infrastructure for logistics, power, transport, digital connectivity and urban utilities. REITs and InvITs provide a structured and scalable pathway to mobilize this capital. Globally, REITs and InvITs form a $3 trillion market led by the US, Germany, and Japan. India has the scale to lead this market. It is already among the world’s leading infrastructure investment destinations, but must be bolder and more ambitious.