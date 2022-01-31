Amplify e-commerce and help all MSMEs reach markets online

Therefore, it may be prudent to provide an enabling GST ecosystem in the interest of all suppliers, online as well as offline. In the spirit of empowering small retailers and not placing online platforms at a disadvantage to brick-and-mortar businesses, MSMEs should be liable for GST only at the threshold value, irrespective of whether they sell offline or online. Enabling GST parity between offline and online sellers with respect to registration would be logical and help in integrating small business owners in the country with the e-commerce ecosystem. Also, amending the rules to allow small offline sellers to sell online (with intra-state restrictions) without needing a GST registration will increase GST and income tax collections for the government, increase control and transparency, and improve efficiency of tax collection.