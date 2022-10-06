Amrit Mahotsav reflections and India’s success against hunger

We have been celebrating the Azadi Amrit Mahotsav for some weeks, with listings of the several milestones that stand out over the last 75 years of Independent India. To my mind, the biggest of them all was the Food Security Act, which encoded in law the right to defined amounts of subsidized food for 75% of the rural population and 50% of the urban population. The magnitude of this food guarantee in a country the size of India became possible only because it cohered with a long-standing price support incentive to farmers to grow our major foodgrain cereals, rice and wheat. The policy caused excessive ‘cerealization’ of the country’s cropping pattern, and damaged farmlands in northern states like Punjab by promoting rice cultivation where it is not a traditional crop, but has come to stay. The policy’s large buffer stocks of grain also enabled the Food Security Act.