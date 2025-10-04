How the Amul girl became a cultural icon for India
Summary
The Amul girl's witty, topical commentary has navigated socio-political shifts, sparking debates and delight.
For nearly six decades, a cheerful little girl in a polka-dotted dress and ponytail has captivated consumers in India through her witty, topical commentary on current events, delivered in pithy but memorable lines.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story