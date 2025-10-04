How the Amul girl became a cultural icon for India

An endearing friend

Yet, the fact that it has endured and stayed relevant for so long points to its universal appeal, which cuts across generations of Indians. Part of this can be attributed to several interconnected factors, including anthropomorphism, the human tendency to attribute human traits to non-human entities, which makes the Amul girl feel like a relatable, endearing friend rather than a mere advertisement. The gentle humour also creates emotional connections and trust, as people naturally respond to visual stimuli that mimic human characteristics, such as her expressive face and childlike innocence.