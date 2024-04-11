Amul in America: Let’s take Indian cooperatives global
Summary
- Globalizing Indian cooperatives requires policy support. We can learn from practices in countries where cooperatives have successfully globalized. Let’s start with a few by offering them a framework for that aim.
Last week, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced a partnership with the Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) under which branded Amul milk will be made available to thousands of Indians and Americans in the US. This is significant for many reasons.