Amul in America: Let’s take Indian cooperatives global

Indian cooperatives, global reach: The move by GCMMF to introduce fresh branded Amul milk in the US could be an inflexion point to take other Indian cooperatives global. How can this be done? Taking a leaf out of the Amul chapter could be a useful and easy first step. The charismatic leadership of Verghese Kurien, the first and former chairman of GCMMF and the widely-acknowledged ‘father of India’s white revolution,’ was hugely instrumental in the success of Amul. The University of Michigan alumnus oversaw Amul for more than five decades and created a strong brand, partly through the ‘Amul girl’ mascot. While the longevity of his tenure was an important factor in his leadership, he was also able to get political support from the likes of Sardar Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Morarji Desai and Jawaharlal Nehru. By transforming India from a milk-deficient country to a surplus one (with a current 24% share of global milk production), he gained world recognition.