Do not let politics stoke market subnationalism2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:22 AM IST
The Amul-vs-Nandini brouhaha in Karnataka is unfortunate. We must not erect internal market barriers and pitch people against one another. Foster healthy competition instead
Fists have been waved in poll-bound Karnataka, where opposition parties like the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have joined pro-Kannada groups in attacking the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for letting Gujarat’s Amul sell milk and other dairy products there. This, they allege, poses a threat to Nandini, a brand operated by the state’s farmer cooperative, the Karnataka Milk Federation. Even allegations of plans to merge Nandini with Amul are being made, fuelling local protests and boycott calls against Amul as part of a ‘save Nandini’ campaign. Things have gotten so bitter that Jayen Mehta, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which runs Amul, has had to explain the brand’s intentions. Mehta said Amul plans to work with Nandini and not compete against it. This suggests it may seek to scale up its existing association with Nandini, whose resources it uses for Amul ice-cream made in Bengaluru. Mehta also spoke of a plan of selling milk via e-commerce platforms, which could leave Nandini to dominate other channels (as it has long done). But the issue is still on high-flame, with too much politics in the cauldron for all this froth over nothing to settle yet.