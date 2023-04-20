Do not let politics stoke market subnationalism

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi threw his weight behind his party’s position by visiting a Nandini parlour, where he proclaimed the brand to be Karnataka’s pride and “the best!" Ironically, like the protests Amul is facing in Karnataka, Nandini features in some discontent among dairy farmers in Kerala. As Gandhi was elected in 2019 to the Lok Sabha from this adjoining state, the BJP has been quick to demand that he also speak up for an easy path for Nandini to operate in Kerala. Politically, the Amul-vs-Nandini brouhaha is over whose interests are mostly served by cooperatives sourcing milk from dairy farmers—Gujarat’s or Karnataka’s? But looking upon it as a vote-catcher obscures the fact that all these suppliers are Indian, just as consumers are. Nobody should pitch those of one region against those of another. Such subnationalism violates both the spirit and logic of India’s common market. If state barriers are erected, it would hurt the entire dairy ecosystem. To maximize the final value derived by all stakeholders (chiefly livestock owners), we must not limit any player’s field of opportunity. We should also encourage rivalry, as a better contested market generally tends to offer superior value for money while also enlarging cash flows for inputs. Any brand should be able to sell freely anywhere, be it Amul in Karnataka or Nandini in Kerala.