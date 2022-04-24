Amway a Ponzi scheme? ’Buyer beware’ won’t do

Had Amway wares caught on, e-commerce not gotten in the way and the rise of our economy been less uneven, its model might have worked as advertised and low-level sellers wouldn’t have been left in the lurch. Hence the second question: Did Amway fall for hype over the size and spending power of the Indian ‘middle class’, or was it out to acquire a captive base of buyers charged with attracting even more consumers with illusory rewards as bait? At least one study of such structures has shown that only 1% of the sales force can expect to profit. Amway’s own data could’ve checked how good a deal was on offer. By ED numbers, its local unit mopped up ₹27,562 crore over a span of 2002-03 to 2021-22 and paid all its distributors about 27.5% of that as their cut. If it’s a “ ₹2,000 crore business" (as its chief said late last year) with over half a million sellers just within the country to share an annual ₹550 crore or so, most awaiting payback lower down the order would’ve likely got less than ₹1,000 per month. Even if this raw deal had their legal consent, the gap between Amway’s fantasy spiel and their real prospects ought to have forced an ethical rethink at the very least.

