An agile approach has its share of downside risks

First, consider the expected benefits. While the jury may still be out on inflation as a mostly monetary phenomenon, it is not clear to what extent aiming at specific items can help if it has got generalized. Second, think of hidden costs. A sudden reset of trade norms can disrupt business plans, compress profitability and distort markets for affected products. This was visible in our steel sector. Large companies saw overseas markets recede significantly enough to see prospective profits sag, causing a contraction in their stock market value, even as voices within the mining industry warned of iron ore stockpiles being accumulated. As seen earlier with wheat, temporary export clamps for supply retention can yield a chance for local traders to buy cheap and hold on for better prices later. This week, it was the turn of ferrous-item value chains to shudder. The fact that Indian rules of play can shift overnight would also have pushed up the risk assigned to policy instability. In such an environment, anything seen as a contributor to inflation may begin to look like a potential target. This would go against our larger aim of integration with global production networks for a growth boost. State impositions are always costlier than made out to be. In general, private enterprises must be allowed to thrive freely within well-accepted bounds. No doubt, inflation quickly needs to be brought under control. This is a job for the Reserve Bank of India. The government, on its part, can always chip in with fiscal relief. But it must ensure that proper deliberation precedes every display of agility.

