I’ve questioned before whether Wall Street has the temperament for the artificial-intelligence (AI) era. It’s hard to argue it does when just one report from the Wall Street Journal, which suggested OpenAI had missed some internal growth targets, was enough to wipe billions of dollars of value off related stocks. For a moment on Tuesday, you’d have thought the sky was falling on the AI boom.
An AI bubble or a psychological domino? Why investors mustn’t confuse OpenAI’s health with that of the whole AI industry
SummaryMarket activity this week has shown that investors are conflating OpenAI with the wider artificial intelligence industry. But is that sound judgment? A closer look would show that the industry has evolved since the initial days when OpenAI was the biggest fish in the pond.
I’ve questioned before whether Wall Street has the temperament for the artificial-intelligence (AI) era. It’s hard to argue it does when just one report from the Wall Street Journal, which suggested OpenAI had missed some internal growth targets, was enough to wipe billions of dollars of value off related stocks. For a moment on Tuesday, you’d have thought the sky was falling on the AI boom.
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