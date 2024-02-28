An AI failure database can help foster innovation safety
Summary
- Experimental technologies thrive on a 'culture of failure' as that’s how we learn from mistakes. We can mitigate AI risks by recording and analyzing mishaps. This is how aviation grew safer.
Last week saw the release of yet another artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 1.5, Google’s much-awaited response to ChatGPT. As has now become the norm, on the day of its release, social media was saturated with gushing paeans about the features of this new model and how it represented an improvement over those that had come before. But that initial euphoria died down quickly. Within days, reports started trickling in about the images generated by this new AI model, and how it was compensating so heavily to avoid some of the racial inaccuracies implicit in earlier models that its creations were woke to the point of ludicrousness—with some being downright offensive.