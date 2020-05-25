Opinion | An air travel fiasco that must be fixed right away

They were all dressed up, or rather masked up, with nowhere to go. Thousands of air travellers received a rude jolt on Monday when they were told that their flights had been cancelled. Some of them were informed only at check-in counters, reportedly, and others found that they would not be flying at the point where their boarding passes were to be scanned. If the disappointment and anger of people turned away at airports was understandable, so was the confusion among those who caught flights with little clarity on what would happen at the other end. For example, transit passengers hoping to catch an onward flight from Bengaluru, after a layover of a few hours, were reported to be anxious about being bundled off for a week’s quarantine there. Did this rule apply to all arrivals? Or only those leaving the terminal? Answers were hard to find, helplines were no help, and grievances were aired on social media. Overall, rarely have Indian flyers felt so mistreated. For an industry that has long advertised itself as a kind of hospitality business, this should serve as a moment of introspection. For the authorities that control aviation in India, the fiasco should have set off an alarm. This was the first day of our domestic skies being reopened, and a few hitches here and there were only to be expected. But what we got was far worse. If airlines and various arms of governance do not go into a huddle to sort this mess out, air travel might earn the reputation of being too harrowing to contemplate. This, in turn, would make it harder for the aviation sector to recover and India to return to normalcy.

Our air carriers could argue that they were caught by surprise by last week’s decision to allow flights this week. The current lockdown was meant to be in place till 31 May, and perhaps that was their target date. But still, having been starved of revenues for nearly two months, they were seen as raring to resume operations at the earliest opportunity. In other words, they should have been ready for it. To be fair, what may have thrown airlines into a tizzy was the sudden set of complexities posed by various states issuing varied orders over the weekend. As a result, what we witnessed was policy incoherence of the worst kind. It was soon evident that several states were at odds with the Central government over the resumption of air services on 25 May. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh seemed almost defiant of the Centre. Even with strict anti-covid protocols and only a third of the usual services being allowed, opening airports was seen as too risky by these states. Instead of working to resolve such differences with New Delhi, however, administrations such as Maharashtra’s and Karnataka’s issued local orders that took people’s travel plans apart. In a state-level decision taken on Saturday, Mumbai airport was declared closed, a restriction that was revised the next day to permit just 25 daily flights in and the same number out. People with tickets for Bengaluru were in for a bigger shock. Those arriving from places with high corona infections would be held for a week at a state isolation facility.

Whether or not they had refundable tickets, many flyers are said to have opted out. But the swell of people at airports made it clear that a lot of Indians want to fly regardless of far-from-ideal conditions. This represents genuine demand. And it should be met without air travellers having to suffer such uncertainty.