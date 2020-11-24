An all-India vaccination plan can wait no longer

Never has so much hope been pinned on an injectable fluid, but now that several vaccines formulated to keep covid-19 at bay seem to have cleared efficacy tests, it is time for deliberations to replace celebrations. For a release from the dreadful thrall that coronavirus has held us in, clarity on their purpose must take precedence over the novel fact of their existence. That a jab can generate an effective immune response within the human body is known. Of special significance for India are the interim results of late-stage clinical trials done overseas for the AstraZeneca-Oxford candidate, Covishield, a vaccine said to require only regular refrigeration. With a half dose as a primer followed by a full jab a month later, this one was reported to shield 90% of its recipients. This is good enough, even though others that need deep-freeze storage and use “messenger RNA" to activate immunity—like Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s in the US—have claimed a slightly better performance. In anticipation of a go-ahead, Serum Institute of India has already churned out big volumes of Covishield. With Russia’s Sputnik-V also in the fray, and Bharat Biotech-ICMR and Zydus Cadila’s vaccines in advanced stages of testing, well-off Indians could soon have their pick of protective shots at urban clinics. What remains unknown, however, is how optimally these would be administered across India for our health crisis to be consigned to history. Also, how we plan to maximize the yield of our public investment in a mass vaccination drive.

While the government has begun work on one and set aside a reported ₹50,000 crore, we have only sketchy information so far on preparations for what promises to be a highly complex exercise. High-risk groups like healthcare workers and the elderly are to be inoculated first, as it should be. Though there is a state-sponsored vaccine on its way from Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Centre has signalled an agnostic approach to vaccine selection, with availability, price and logistical ease as its considerations. This, again, is commendable. Given our vast population, we need a wide set of suppliers. As of now, Serum seems ahead of the pack. This vaccine maker is awaiting efficacy data on domestic trials and aims to apply for an emergency-use okay by year-end; it would have 100 million doses ready by then, it says, and could produce 400 million doses by April. The Centre’s challenge, however, would be to fan out with jabs in accordance with a plan that creates herd immunity, social cluster by cluster, in a way that could quell the pandemic as quickly as possible. One idea is to mobilize our election machinery, or something of similar scale and reach, but the speed of a vaccine rollout would be constrained by refrigerative capacity as much as paramedical skills. It could take well over a year to get the job done.

While the government has begun work on one and set aside a reported ₹50,000 crore, we have only sketchy information so far on preparations for what promises to be a highly complex exercise. High-risk groups like healthcare workers and the elderly are to be inoculated first, as it should be. Though there is a state-sponsored vaccine on its way from Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Centre has signalled an agnostic approach to vaccine selection, with availability, price and logistical ease as its considerations. This, again, is commendable. Given our vast population, we need a wide set of suppliers. As of now, Serum seems ahead of the pack. This vaccine maker is awaiting efficacy data on domestic trials and aims to apply for an emergency-use okay by year-end; it would have 100 million doses ready by then, it says, and could produce 400 million doses by April. The Centre's challenge, however, would be to fan out with jabs in accordance with a plan that creates herd immunity, social cluster by cluster, in a way that could quell the pandemic as quickly as possible. One idea is to mobilize our election machinery, or something of similar scale and reach, but the speed of a vaccine rollout would be constrained by refrigerative capacity as much as paramedical skills. It could take well over a year to get the job done.

We must keep a record of jab recipients, no doubt. Yet, the Centre should resist any temptation to deploy its proposed digital health ID network for mass vaccination. This could slow down progress. Aadhaar should suffice. Other initiatives can and should ride piggyback on the exercise, though. This is a good opportunity for the Centre to invest in beefing up our cold-chain infrastructure, the benefits of which could go well beyond healthcare. The price volatility of farm perishables, for example, could be tackled with a robust storage and transport system that reaches out far and wide. This alone would justify a budget hike.