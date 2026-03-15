An American central bank that lacks operational autonomy could tip the US into a fiscal crisis

Third, the CBO’s defence spending projections are likely to be much too low. Even before the US-Israeli war with Iran commenced, US President Donald Trump was seeking to increase defence spending in fiscal 2026-27 to $1.5 trillion, up from $893 billion in fiscal 2024-25. In contrast, the CBO assumes defence spending in fiscal 2026-27 will only be 1% higher than in 2024-25. Moreover, the war will undoubtedly generate additional costs. The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates the conflict is costing the US about $1 billion per day.