The US fiscal outlook continues to worsen. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects the country will run annual budget deficits of about 6% of GDP per year over the next 10 years. This would push the total federal debt burden (relative to the size of the economy) to new highs, far exceeding the peak before World War II.
An American central bank that lacks operational autonomy could tip the US into a fiscal crisis
SummaryWashington’s fiscal path looks increasingly unsustainable, but investors have largely looked the other way. A reckoning may come if the Federal Reserve loses its independence—drawing bond market vigilantes back and pushing interest rates sharply higher.
The US fiscal outlook continues to worsen. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects the country will run annual budget deficits of about 6% of GDP per year over the next 10 years. This would push the total federal debt burden (relative to the size of the economy) to new highs, far exceeding the peak before World War II.
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