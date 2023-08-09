An angerholic nation could yet undergo de-addiction

Neuroscience says that anger addiction is real. It is one of the most primitive emotions. Even animals are equipped with the same basic anger neural circuitry as humans. It operates on a spectrum from mild frustration to absolute fury. When we feel outraged, evolutionarily active mechanisms alert the brain to prepare for a fight (or flight). This signal causes the release of the neurotransmitter dopamine, as well as stress hormones cortisol, adrenaline and noradrenaline. This in turn activates the sympathetic nervous system, causing oxygen levels in the blood and glucose levels in the brain to rise. Our heart rate, blood sugar levels and blood pressure go up. This burst of neurochemicals released in the brain causes one to experience a burst of energy for a fight.